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‘Black Dagger Brotherhood’ Cast Weighs In on What Makes Rhage and Mary’s Episode 2 Scene So Devastating
By Christina Radish,3 days ago
Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for The Black Dagger Brotherhood Season 2, Episode 2. Based on J.R. Ward’s hugely popular book series, the first season of the Passionflix TV series The Black Dagger Brotherhood followed Wrath (Robert Maaser) and Beth’s (Olivia Applegate) love story as it was told in Dark Lover, about a half-breed with no knowledge of her heritage and the King of the vampires. Now in Season 2, it’s Rhage (Alexander Cubis) and Mary’s (Audrey Hare) epic romance from Lover Eternal. Also known as Hollywood, due to his movie-star looks and charisma, Rhage is the most physically powerful member of the Brotherhood, with a dragon tattoo on his back that represents the literal Beast he becomes when angry. When he crosses paths with a human named Mary Luce, their attraction instantly sparks and continues to grow deeper the more time they spend together. What seems impossible because of the very different worlds they’re a part of feels less insurmountable when Rhage realizes he’d do just about anything for his mate.