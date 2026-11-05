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Forecast: Warmer feels and drier skies
By Ally Blake,3 days ago
TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild morning with a little bit of fog and mist for some. Temps are in the low to mid 70s to start off the day. Mostly sunny skies continue throughout the day. A few isolated showers are possible later on, but the majority of us are dry. Highs are warm and muggy in the mid 80s- feeling like the 90s. Skies clear overnight back into the upper 70s.