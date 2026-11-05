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Radio Greeneville News Public Records Request Denied As Greeneville Continues Search For New City Manager
By Bobby Rader,3 days ago
The Town of Greeneville’s second search for a permanent city manager continues to move forward. City Council members have now viewed recorded interviews with the 20 candidates who had been selected from the applicant pool as town leaders look to fill the administrative vacancy. According to the established search...