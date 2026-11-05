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Blue tsunami nationally
By Mark Admin,3 days ago
OUR WORLD — It’s no secret that the political climate has grown extremely contentious. This midterm election has been the most expensive election cycle ever, with 12 billion dollars being splashed out across the nation on campaign ads and rallies, all aiming to sway a divided nation. Cost of living emerged as one of the largest points of interest; between groceries stores and gas stations, everyone has been feeling the pinch. The question on the ballot was which party did you trust to fix that? And would it be worth crossing the hard party lines that have been drawn in recent years to vote the way you felt would make the most sense? Polls indicated that for a lot of the country, they would, despite hard pushes to hold true to party lines.