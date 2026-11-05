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Iraola: “They are Cheap Goals”
By Dexian Wang,3 days ago
Liverpool FC head coach Andoni Iraola was pretty upfront about his team’s lack of defensive nous in the 3-2 away defeat to Fenerbahce in the UEFA Champions League. “The main reason I can find to lose the game is we conceded [from] three set-pieces. It’s something that we were doing very well in the league, I think we were dealing [with it] quite well until today. We knew it was one of the strengths of Fenerbahce, but we concede from a free-kick, from a corner, even from the long throw at the end.”