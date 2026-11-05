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World shares mostly gain after US midterm elections as AI-related stocks sink
3 days ago
World shares were mostly higher Thursday, though heavy selling of artificial intelligence-related stocks offset gains for some markets following the U.S. midterm elections. South Korea’s Kospi sank more than 5% and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost nearly 2%. Oil prices were mixed after the Dow industrials jumped more than 3% on Wednesday following the Republicans' loss of control of the U.S. Congress.