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How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV, team news, prediction
By Joe Prince-Wright,3 days ago
Bottom of the table Sunderland host top-four chasing Chelsea on Sunday, with the Black Cats in desperate need of a shock win. Regis Le Bris’ side are struggling for confidence and have won just once in nine league games this season and lost 3-1 at new boys Coventry City last weekend. They’re bottom of the league and struggling to juggle the demands of Europa League action.