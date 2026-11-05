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Lady Maroons Have Six Girls’ All-Region Soccer Selections
By Scott Brown,3 days ago
Madisonville-North Hopkins earned three first-team selections and three second-team selections on the Soccer Coaches Association All-Region team, placing six players among the region’s top 24. University Heights Academy and Madisonville-North Hopkins led the way, each with three first-team selections. The team, selected by a vote of the region’s coaches,...
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