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Beaufort Fire adds autism support tools to make emergencies less overwhelming
By Michelle Pumphrey,3 days ago
Which organization provided autism awareness training to Beaufort Fire?. BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Beaufort Fire Department is adding resources to better support people with autism and sensory sensitivities during emergencies. The department says firefighters received autism awareness training from ENC ABA. Sensory bags will be carried on fire...