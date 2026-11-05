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In the style of Giggs and Hierro: a surprise proposal for Mohamed Salah to coach the Egypt national team
By Abobakr El Mokadem,3 days ago
"He has the personal and technical qualities to carry out the task" Mohsen Saleh, the former head of Al-Ahly's planning committee, has called for Mohamed Salah, the star of Turkey's Trabzonspor, to lead the Egypt national team in the next three matches. FIFA suspended Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan and...