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Halloween at Gardner Valley School
By Brian Admin,3 days ago
GARDNER — Halloween was full of fun, excitement, and plenty of spooky spirit at Gardner Valley School! Our students and staff enjoyed celebrating the season with a variety of activities that made the day extra special. One of the highlights was our Halloween costume parade in the gym, where students proudly showed off their creative costumes while spooky music played. It was so much fun seeing everyone’s creativity and watching the students enjoy showing off their Halloween looks!