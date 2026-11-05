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‘Black Doves’ season 2 filming locations: Where was the hit Netflix show shot?
By Phil de Semlyen,3 days ago
Black Doves, Netflix’s ace answer to Slow Horses, blasts back this month with a second season that builds, and even improves, on the excellent first run. Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a spy with the covert Black Doves agency, is now the PM’s wife. Her bestie Sam Young (Ben Whishaw) is nursing all sorts of sorrows and traumas in a swanky London hotel. Enter a covert and equally menacing third party, and its ominous front man (Sam Riley), with a demand that will bring the sudden and violent end to this temporary calm.