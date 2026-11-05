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UT San Antonio raises $148 million in philanthropic support
3 days ago
One year after the historic integration between The University of Texas at San Antonio and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, the newly unified UT San Antonio is demonstrating the transformative power of a shared vision — to make access and excellence in education synonymous while creating unparalleled opportunities to advance research and provide exceptional healthcare for South Texas and beyond.