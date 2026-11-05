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Sussex County Community College receives $21,000 grant to combat student food insecurity
By Jay Edwards,3 days ago
NEWTON, N.J. (Sussex County) — Sussex County Community College (SCCC) has been awarded $21,000 from the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education to expand food assistance resources and help students facing food insecurity. The funding will allow the college to strengthen existing campus initiatives and increase...
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