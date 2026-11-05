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New Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal Anime Unveils Cast, More Staff
By Nov 5, 04:31,3 days ago
Ivan Shibata, Hibiku Yamamura star in Sunrise anime. Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed the main visual, main cast, and additional staff members for Code Geass Star Chaser Aspal (Code Geass Hoshi Oi no Aspal), the new anime in the Code Geass franchise, on Thursday. The company also announced that the anime will have advance preview screenings in five major cities in Japan in January 2027, before a limited run of event screenings for the general public next year.