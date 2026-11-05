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Poetry Has a PR Problem. (And How to Get Started with Reading It.)
By Jen Shoop,3 days ago
Poetry has a PR problem. In our “quick read” monoculture, it is considered difficult, exacting, deliberately obscure, out-of-keeping with the times. I think this view is largely shaped by the way we were taught poetry in school (if at all) — it was often “memorize the lines!” (brute force) and “what is the theme?” (when often, poetry is about shape and sound and cannot be so easily reduced). In other words, the proposed heuristics of its reading felt punishing rather than generative. Poetry — especially when written in classical form and meter — can also seem procedural, decorous even, in ways that feel cheesy to the modern sensibility. It can seem like prose wearing a top hat and monocle. I succumbed to this view — poetry is old, stuffy, even as I continued to try to write it on my own — until a professor in my English Lit survey course at UVA told us: “Poetry is a distillation of emotion.” Its form demands tremendous and genre-specific restraint, care, and precision on the part of the poet — while also requiring the reader to spend much more time decoding than straight prose typically does.