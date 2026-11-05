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Envestnet Expands Custom Portfolio Access for Financial Advisors
By Timothy Alexander,3 days ago
BERWYN, PA — Envestnet is expanding access to customized investment portfolios for registered investment advisers and broker-dealers through programs that combine asset manager-designed strategies with outsourced trading, billing and reporting, potentially reducing operating costs for advisory firms while preserving control over investment decisions. The Berwyn-based wealth technology company introduced...