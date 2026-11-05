undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
U.S. midterm results spark joy among Canadians but trust in America remains shaky
By The Canadian Press,3 days ago
Many Canadians welcome the Democratic sweep of U.S. Congress, but have mixed views on whether voters' strong rebuke of President Donald Trump's administration will change their attitude toward America amid the ongoing trade war. Trump's punishing tariffs on Canadian goods, repeated musings about making Canada the 51st state and escalating...