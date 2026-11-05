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Here's what you need to know as the Liberals prepare to table Budget 2026
By The Canadian Press,3 days ago
The federal Liberals are teeing up Thursday's budget as the government's next step toward fixing long-standing problems facing Canada's economy. Budget 2026 will be the second tabled under Prime Minister Mark Carney. Budgets detail a government's expectations for economic growth and the projected pace of spending and borrowing. They're also...