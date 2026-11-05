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Bill giving parents of twins, multiples more say in New Jersey public preschool placements heads to governor
By Jay Edwards,3 days ago
NEW JERSEY — Legislation that would give parents of twins and other multiples greater control over their children’s placement in public preschool programs has advanced to the governor’s desk after receiving legislative approval. The bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Greg McGuckin (R-Ocean) and Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia (R-Sussex/Morris/Warren), would...
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