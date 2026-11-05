undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'I felt terrible' - Como starlet Nico Paz dedicates emotional Champions League goal to tragic Tenerife star Jesus de Miguel
By Donny Afroni,3 days ago
In a week defined by high-stakes European football, Paz ensured that the human element of the game took centre stage. During Como's comprehensive Matchday 4 victory over Lens, the former Real Madrid youngster found the net in the 40th minute to put his side 3-0 up. Rather than engaging in a standard celebration, the 21-year-old lifted his jersey to reveal a shirt featuring a photograph of De Miguel and the words "Rest in Peace."