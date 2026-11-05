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Iraola criticises Liverpool's players: we conceded three naive and chaotic goals against Fenerbahce
3 days ago
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola tore into his side after Wednesday evening's 3-2 defeat away to Fenerbahce in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase. Iraola said in his post-match comments: "All three goals could have been avoided, but perhaps it was because of the noisy atmosphere. They were naive goals. Messy goals."