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Mamelodi Sundowns working around the clock to hold on to key midfielder Marcelo Allende as contract nears end
By Samuel Nkosi,3 days ago
Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Cardoso has publicly expressed the club's unwavering commitment to retaining the services of Marcelo Allende. The Chilean international has established himself as a vital cog in the Sundowns machine, but with his current deal set to expire in June, concerns are growing that he could depart as a free agent. The 27-year-old has been a model of consistency since joining the Tshwane giants in August 2022, providing both the stamina and technical quality required to lead their midfield.