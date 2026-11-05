undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jose Mourinho reveals the '80-20' management secret he uses to handle Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior
By Yosua Arya,3 days ago
Madrid secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against AEK Athens on matchday four of the Champions League. Following the tense triumph at the OPAP Arena, Mourinho spoke to the media, offering fascinating insight into his team's overall performance and his specific man-management strategies. Mourinho on managing Vinicius. The most intriguing takeaway...