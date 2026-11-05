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Athens Kallithea: How an unknown Greek side became one of football's coolest clubs
By Krishan Davis,3 days ago
AKFC's president Ted Philipakos describes the project as "a genuine love story", having played a significant role in transforming their fortunes and identity. You might not know Athens Kallithea by name, but the chances are that, at some point, you will have glimpsed one of their kits and their unmistakable, retro-infused yet understated designs - either in glossy social edits, on the five-a-side pitch or in a fleeting moment on the streets of the buzziest neighbourhoods of any given city.