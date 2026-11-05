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Fraud at the Ballon d'Or involving winner Harry Kane? Police launch investigation
By Tim Ursinus,3 days ago
Not everything was apparently above board at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London at the end of October. French police say they have launched an investigation. The French specialist magazine France Football awarded the Ballon d'Or to Bayern Munich's Harry Kane. Police are investigating suspicious activity in the sports betting market surrounding the award.