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Build a safari park, clone animals, then watch it go wrong in Captain Contraption's Safari Park
3 days ago
From Pill Bug Interactive (Captain Contraption's Chocolate Factory) is a new chaotic roguelite building management sim with Captain Contraption's Safari Park. Captain Contraption's Safari Park is a pixel-art, run-based safari park sim where you clone lions, medieval knights and sentient trucks into a park with no fences, then route your visitors past the chaos. The animals aren't scripted, so no two runs go the same way. So basically, you're the worst zoo keeper in the world? Okay, sounds amusing. A demo is set to go live later today, November 5th.