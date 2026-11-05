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Upcoming Events
By Brian Admin,3 days ago
Virtual Session: Colorado’s New Artist Corporation. ONLINE — Colorado is the first state in the nation to create a legal business structure designed specifically for artists. Join the final Rural Creative Collective session of the year as Meredith Badler of the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts and attorney Brian Hanning discuss SB26-133 and the new Artist Corporation (A-Corp) structure. Learn how this new business model may help artists protect their work, retain creative control and share ownership with collaborators. A live question-and-answer session will follow. Register at inyurl.com/ColoradoA-Corp. Thursday, Nov. 5, noon–1 p.m., online.