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Rutgers Health expert raises awareness of often-misdiagnosed tailbone pain ahead of Nov. 15 event
By Jay Edwards,3 days ago
NEW JERSEY — Thousands of people suffering from chronic tailbone pain may struggle for months or even years to receive an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment, according to a Rutgers Health specialist who is working to raise awareness of the often-overlooked condition. Dr. Patrick Foye, director of the Coccyx...