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Kings Of Leon on their “completely honest” album ‘O My Beloved’: “I finally allowed myself to address things I’d been scared to talk about”
By Liberty Dunworth,3 days ago
Kings Of Leon have spoken to NME about their tender new album ‘O My Beloved’, which sees them strip things back, return to their country roots, and be “completely honest” with listeners. The 10th album from the Tennessee rock veterans is distinctly different to its 2024...