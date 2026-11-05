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'Extremely far from our standards!' – Mikel Arteta issues stern warning despite Champions League win
By Alvino Hanafi,3 days ago
Arteta frustrated by stark contrast in performance. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta offered a candid assessment following his side's 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague. While pleased with the first-half display, the Spaniard expressed deep concern over how the Gunners lost control after the break. "Two very different halves -...