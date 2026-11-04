undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Obituary: Donald Zulian
3 days ago
Donald Zulian departed this life peacefully on Friday March 13, 2026, while at home in Grand Junction, he was 89 years old. Donald was born to Mario Zulian and Mary (Camilletti) Zulian on October 7, 1936, near Mount Harris. Donald graduated from Hayden Union High School, Class of 1954. Two years later, on June 2, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Beverly Schuster. Together, they raised three daughters and celebrated nearly sixty-five years of marriage. Donald and Beverly shared a love of the outdoors and commitment to family. Donald was a dedicated, patient, kind, and trustworthy person, a man who loved work, family, and friends.