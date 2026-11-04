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Conference Insights: Improving the Prosecution of Crimes Against Children
3 days ago
In recent days my office hosted the Fourth Annual Southwest Crimes Against Children Conference at the Santa Ana Star Casino and Hotel in Bernalillo NM. This free two-day statewide conference brings together about three hundred prosecutors, law enforcement, and social advocate professionals to collaborate on new methods, innovative ideas and understanding to the difficult undertaking of the cases which are Crimes against Children. It has always been and continues to be my belief that a collaborative approach to these difficult cases can only result in better outcomes in terms of the judicial system and for the lives of the young victims.