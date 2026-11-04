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This Illinois Wildlife Area Lets Visitors Hunt for Ancient Fossils Hidden Inside Rocks
By Abigail Cox,3 days ago
Some of the coolest fossils in Illinois look like plain, lumpy rocks. Crack one open, and you might find a fern or a strange sea creature from roughly 300 million years ago. These rocks are called concretions. They formed around plants and animals buried in an ancient swampy coastline. Later, coal mining churned them up and left them scattered across the ground.