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These 8 Tennessee Meat Markets Prove Buying Meat In Bulk Is A Smart Way To Save Money
By Amna,2 days ago
One shop on this list will happily sell you half a cow. Yes, half. It shows up as neat, freezer-ready cuts instead of one giant beast in your garage. That detail made me rethink my weekly grocery runs. Across Tennessee, butchers and wholesalers package steaks, sausages, pork chops, and ground beef into bundles built for stocking up. Some sell grain-fed beef from their own operations.