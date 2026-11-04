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These 11 Texas Suburban Restaurants Prove The Best Food Isn’t Always In The Big City
By Amber Murphy,2 days ago
Some of the best restaurants in Texas aren’t found in bustling downtown districts. They’re tucked away in suburban neighborhoods, historic buildings, and charming small-town streets, serving food that gives people plenty of reasons to make the drive. Imagine enjoying chicken-fried steak inside a historic cotton gin overlooking the...