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This Little Mesa Bakeshop Hand-Rolls Arizona Tamales So Good The Smell Pulls You In Off The Street
By Samantha Collins,2 days ago
Some of the best finds in the East Valley hide behind plain storefronts on busy roads. This one opens at 5 a.m., seven days a week, and on a good morning the line can stretch out the door before most offices turn on their lights. Locals come for tamales, trays of pan dulce, crusty bolillos, and a grill working outside that pulls in curious drivers from the street.
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