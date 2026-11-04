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Fill Your Entire Shopping Cart For Just $35 At This Incredible Discount Store In Pennsylvania
By Charlotte Martin,2 days ago
A small shopping budget can still lead to some fun finds at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Located at 880 Plaza Blvd, the store sells closeout food, books, toys, and household goods, giving shoppers plenty of categories to browse in search of a good deal. From everyday essentials to unexpected discoveries, you never know what bargains might turn up during a visit.
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