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This Arkansas Town Is So Charmingly Odd You’ll Fall For It Before You Park The Car
By Ashley Morgan,3 days ago
A town of 67 people sounds like it should take about four minutes to see. Yet this one sits right where a river meets a lake, deep in the Ozark Mountains, and it has a way of making a quick stop stretch into an afternoon. The 2020 census counted fewer residents than a typical school bus can carry twice over, which makes every detail here easy to notice.
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