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These 10 Dog-Friendly Texas Trails Are So Beautiful, You’ll Forget You’re Just Taking A Walk
By Amber Murphy,3 days ago
Texas is full of incredible trails where you and your four-legged companion can enjoy some unforgettable outdoor adventures. From dramatic red canyons and rugged mountains to peaceful forests and scenic rivers, there’s no shortage of beautiful places to explore. At Caprock Canyons, you might spot free-roaming bison from a...