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Channel Your Inner Hans From Frozen At This Unbelievably Charming German Restaurant In Pennsylvania
By Charlotte Martin,2 days ago
You do not need a royal invitation to enjoy a cozy meal with a little storybook charm. Erwin’s Country Kitchen in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania, pairs German comfort food with a homey setting, colorful surroundings, and plenty of personality. It’s the kind of place where a relaxed meal can turn into a memorable outing, whether you’re stopping by with family, meeting friends, or simply craving something hearty and satisfying.
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