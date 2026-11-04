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Anytime Fitness celebrates newly remodeled location with ribbon cutting in Vernon Parish
By cpoole003,2 days ago
Anytime Fitness celebrated its newly remodeled location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. Chamber members, community leaders, the Red Vest Ladies and local supporters attended the event to celebrate the gym’s renovations. The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce expressed its appreciation to everyone who...