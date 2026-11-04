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Leesville Lions Club Rodeo Queen Participates in Witch Way to Main Street Event
By cpoole003,2 days ago
Leesville Lions Club Rodeo Queen Kelsey Wood participated in the Witch Way to Main Street event in downtown Leesville, handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. The event, hosted by Friends of Leesville Main Street, received support from local police, fire, city and community organizations. The Leesville Lions Club expressed its appreciation...