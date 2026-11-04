undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hood College, Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine Sign Agreement to Expand Pathways to Medical Careers
By Laurie Ward,3 days ago
Hood College and the Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine (MSOM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a new pathway for Hood students pursuing careers in medicine. Through the partnership, eligible Hood students and recent graduates who meet established academic and admission criteria will be guaranteed an interview for admission to MSOM’s Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) program.