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Energix commissions 152MWdc Border Basin Solar project in Ohio
By Anwesha Pattanaik,3 days ago
Energix US has commissioned the Border Basin Solar project, a 152MW- direct current (MWdc) (120MW- alternating current (MWac)) utility-scale facility in Ohio, US, to supply electricity to the PJM Interconnection market. Located in Hancock County, the project uses the PowerTrack platform provided by Stem, a company specialising in AI-enabled clean...