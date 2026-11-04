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Five things for pharma marketers to know for Wednesday, November 4, 2026
By Bella Czajkowski,2 days ago
Why the midterm elections could mark a turning point for U.S. healthcare policy. Depending on which party controls Congress, the results could reshape drug pricing reforms, Medicaid funding, federal health research and oversight of the Trump administration, as lawmakers face mounting pressure from voters frustrated by rising healthcare costs and spending cuts. (STAT News)