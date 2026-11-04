undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
7,500 BTC From Binance’s SAFU Fund Moves Again to Unlabeled Wallet
2 days ago
Blockchain trackers flag a second transfer of the Bitcoin reserve, now worth roughly $570 million, to an address with no known owner tag. On-chain monitoring services detected a new transfer involving 7,500 Bitcoin that had earlier exited Binance's Secure Asset Fund for Users, known as SAFU. The coins moved again on November 4, this time landing in an address without any identifying label. Unchained first reported the movement, with Bitcoin.com News following with coverage estimating the holding's value at roughly $570 million.