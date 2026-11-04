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Life Insurance Versus Accidental Death and Dismemberment: Do You Need Both?
By Bryant Legal Group Staff,2 days ago
If you have loved ones who depend on you for financial support, purchasing or enrolling in the right insurance coverage can provide crucial security and peace of mind. Traditionally, life insurance policies have been the coverage of choice. However, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance is another option that offers some similar benefits while coming with its own advantages and disadvantages.