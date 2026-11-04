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The Basics of Equitable Distribution in Illinois
By Angel Traub,2 days ago
When you are going through a divorce, it is reasonable to wonder how you and your spouse will divide the property that you have accumulated during the course of your marriage. For many couples, in fact, disputes regarding the division of assets are among the most contentious in the entire divorce process. If you and your spouse are not able to reach an agreement regarding your property, the court will rely on provisions in the law to determine which of you will be receiving what.