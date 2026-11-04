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6 clever ways to reuse old tea bags to freshen your home and make cleaning easier
By Ella Duggan,3 days ago
Don’t throw away your teabags! We Brits go through approximately 61 billion tea bags per year – little did we all know that’s a lot of wasted opportunity. Yes, they make one of the best drinks on the planet (not up for negotiation!), but tea bags are also surprisingly useful around the home – they have properties that make them brilliant at cleaning, deodorising and so much more.